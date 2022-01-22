Man down after a shooting involving Phoenix police

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says a man is down after a shooting involving their officers Saturday morning near 24th Street and Fairmount Avenue, just south of Indian School Road.
Officer-involved shooting in the area of 24th Street and Fairmount. No officers injured and one male down. PIO will provide sound later this morning. pic.twitter.com/MQdpRxPr4z— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 22, 2022
Phoenix police tweeted that authorities are expected to provide details later in the day. Police confirm that no officers have been injured. No further information has been released.
Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.