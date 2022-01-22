Man down after a shooting involving Phoenix police
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says a man is down after a shooting involving their officers Saturday morning near 24th Street and Fairmount Avenue, just south of Indian School Road.

Phoenix police tweeted that authorities are expected to provide details later in the day. Police confirm that no officers have been injured. No further information has been released.  

