Person arrested in connection to South Mountain brush fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Someone has been placed under arrest after a fire sparked on South Mountain Monday night.
Phoenix Fire says they originally received a call about small brush fires on South Mountain. When their crews arrived at the mountain to find the fire, officers from the Phoenix Police Department discovered someone there.
The person police spotted was arrested and is now in custody for a potential connection to the brush fires. Firefighters remained on the mountain to extinguish the last of the small hotspots. The fire department had a chopper flying above the mountain, looking for hotspots and smoke.
Arizona's Family crew were told by fire officials on the scene that the fire is completely out. The assigned fire crews are now off the mountain.
Both fire and police departments are investigating the fire and the person possibly linked to it.