GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Several students at Perry High School say they were disrespected by staff and asked to leave campus because they were wearing "Make America Great Again" attire.
Friday was the last day of "Spirit Week" at the high school and it was dubbed "Party in the USA Day."
"We just wore all of the America stuff we had, obviously Trump is the president so we wore Trump stuff because he's the leader of our country, right?" said sophomore Morgan Dupuis.
At least eight students in MAGA gear were brought to the office at the end of the school day. The students say they were taking pictures in their outfits and holding a President Trump flag when a resource officer approached them.
"The police officer came up and said, 'we would like you to take off the merchandise and get off the campus,'" junior Tori Farris said.
The students asked the officer "why" and started to walk off school property when they said he started taking photos of them and asked them to come into the front office.
"He singled me out and said, 'Hey darlin' what's your name?' And I was kind of like, 'why do you need my name? We are going off campus, we're doing what you told us to do,'" explained freshman Logan Jones.
The students called their parents as they were being escorted to the administration office.
"She said that they had been asked to leave school campus because they were wearing "Make America Great" things and they were taking pictures with a big banner," Jennifer Farris, Tori's mom, said.
Farris walked into the office with her cell phone recording video of the encounter. In the video you can hear her ask the staff if her daughter was being told to leave because of her MAGA sweatshirt, and a woman tells her "no."
"I asked why they were asked to leave the campus and they said because they were displaying the flag," Farris said. "I said, 'are they not allowed to do that?' and they said 'no, it's disrespectful and we see that as disrespecting the flag and we asked them not to.'"
Farris said she was trespassed from the school property and forced to leave.
Jones said the flag was in her backpack for most of the day, aside from an assembly for USA Day, and when they were taking photos.
"Us taking pictures wasn't a new thing, people do that all the time [and] they don't have any problems with it. It's a very normal thing to do and it seemed kind of off to me that as soon as it had to do with Trump, they said 'you guys need to get off campus," said Dupuis.
Dupuis said that throughout the day, different teachers and faculty asked him to remove his MAGA clothes.
"She was like, 'that's very disrespectful' and 'you should not be wearing that' and 'take this off, if I see you with it again you'll get in trouble. I'll write you up, I'll tell your coach," said Dupuis.
Dupuis said a coach made him do 1,000 up-downs for being disrespectful.
"I was like, 'isn't Trump our president?' and he goes, 'yea.' So why shouldn't I be able to wear that for USA Day and quote-unquote all he said was, 'I don't have an answer to your question,'" said Dupuis.
The Chandler Unified School District would only tell AZ Family that one student was suspended for an unrelated matter.
Jones, the suspended student, said she's not allowed back for 10 days because she was being "defiant." She said they essentially suspended her because she wouldn't talk to the front office until her mother arrived.
The students say they don't understand why they were being disrespected for supporting the president.
"They were like trying to make us feel bad for wearing what I wear," said Dupuis.
"I just think this is censorship at its finest when it comes to the schools. They can't put USA Day and not expect the kids to support their president. And if you're going to do that, what are you teaching the kids?" added Farris.
It's not clear if any other students are facing any disciplinary actions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.