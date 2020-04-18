CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Trey Lane's family planned to have a big celebration for his 15th birthday - a milestone number for Trey because doctors didn't think he would live this long.
The family had to adapt, but a lengthy car parade through their Chandler neighborhood, plus 75 (and counting) homemade birthday cards, made Friday's quarantine celebration pretty amazing.
"I didn't know there would be that many people," says Trey. "I was amazed and kind of embarrassed. But at the same time, it was a memory that I will never forget."
"Surreal. I can't believe how many people showed up. I am speechless. That, to me, equals love. Just an abundance of love," Trey's mom, Cami Cuomo-Lane said, shaking her head in astonishment.
We last saw Trey in the fall. As the Perry high football team manager, he called plays during practice and led the team on to the field Friday nights.
We met Trey long before that, however. When he was young, doctors diagnosed him with a rare disease called MPS 4A. They also told his mom the life expectancy was 12-15 years. She never forgot that number, 15.
"[I thought about it] every birthday," she says. "But also, not that it brought me down, but more that I'm like, 'there's another year. They were wrong. They were wrong.' He's going to live far past 15 years. I knew he would re-write the books."
After watching dozens of cars go by his front yard, decked out with balloons and signs, with people hanging out windows and sunroofs, spraying him with streamers and confetti, Trey was asked what he thought it all meant.
"Pretty much they all had time to stop what they're doing and come here," he says. "And it just shows how many people there are out there that care for me. And want to make my life special."
He was then asked if he thinks his life is pretty special. The 15-year-old's response, "with all the people there for me, yeah."