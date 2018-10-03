PEORIA (3TV/CBS 5) − A Peoria woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years of supervised release for distributing fentanyl that resulted in the death of a man.
The DEA announced the sentencing in a federal court on Monday.
The DEA investigation into Fany Madrigal-Lopez began in February 2017. Agents with the Phoenix Field Division Heroin Enforcement Action Team got information about the overdose death of a 38-year-old man.
The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office said the man overdosed on fentanyl.
After an investigation, the DEA determined that Madrigal-Lopez obtained Mexican-made fentanyl pills that were designed to resemble oxycodone and sold them to customers.
On Nov. 16, 2016, Madrigal-Lopez sold the pills to the man who later died from fentanyl intoxication after consuming them.
Madrigal-Lopez pleaded guilty to charges back in April 2018.
