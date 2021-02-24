PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Fish Window Cleaning spent Tuesday cleaning every single window at the non-profit Gompers for free.
Gompers provides services for people with disabilities including day training for adults, employment help, K-12 schooling and more.
On Tuesday, a crew from Fish Window Cleaning showed up at their Blythe Campus near 75th Ave and Peoria to clean the windows. "They've been serving community for 75 years and we wanted to give them something back for that," said Steve Billcheck from Fish Window Cleaning. "We get the feeling of helping out others. We picked them because they helped out community and doing a good job."
Staff at Gompers are so grateful. "We want to say thank you very much. This is great. We are a non-profit agency. So having someone come out to do this? It's amazing! So thank you," said Cheril Edson, the Day Training for Adults Director at Gompers' Blythe Center.
While many organizations haven't been able to spend money on things like window cleaning and landscaping during the pandemic, for Gompers, it's been even longer than that. "Been here 4 year; May 1 will be four years at this facility, and this is the first time I've seen out my windows! So I'm pretty excited about that," Edson said.