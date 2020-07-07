PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Peoria Unified School District and Maricopa County Health Department are offering free immunizations for children today.
The immunizations are free for Peoria residents and will be held today from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. at Zuni Hills Elementary School located at 10851 W. Williams Road in Sun City.
Free immunizations will also take place next week on Wednesday, July 15 at Peoria Elementary School, located at 11501 N. 79th Avenue in Peoria. The vaccinations will be conducted by the Maricopa County Department of Public Health.
All immunizations are free and no appointment is necessary. Families are asked to bring their own pen, wear a mask if possible, bring in an immunization record for the person being vaccinated, as well as the consent form which can be completed on site.
In order to ensure safety, public health staff will be on site to monitor and direct traffic, enforce social distancing guidelines and clean and disinfect the area and items between each family.