PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Peoria teen is making the holidays a little brighter for a group of folks that haven't been able to get out much during the pandemic.
Fifteen-year-old Jenna LiBrandi started a pen pal program with residents at Solstice Senior Living in Sun City and sent them 154 hand-drawn holiday cards.
"It puts a smile on their face at the end of the day, and that's what our goal is to do," LiBrandi said.
She's an online student at Arizona Connections Academy and got a group of her fellow students together to make the cards.
"We've done Christmas trees, we've done presents, we've done Santa, Rudolph, all sorts of things. We've done a couple of Chanukah ones," LiBrandi said.
The students also sent along socks and other small gifts.
"A very simple idea, but it goes a long way," LiBrandi said.
She delivered 170 cards back on Halloween and said that she'd likely continue to make cards for the seniors for future holidays and years to come.
"They got something for the holidays," LiBrandi said. "It's a great feeling."