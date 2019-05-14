PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An elementary school teacher in Peoria has been arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching three 5th grade students.
Ricky Ordway faces five counts of child molestation and one count of sexual abuse.
[VIDEO: Peoria teacher accused of molesting 5th grade students]
On May 7, the principal of Sun Valley Elementary School, in the Peoria Unified School District, notified police about a teacher accused of inappropriately touching students.
Police say an investigation revealed that teacher Ricky Ordway may have inappropriately touched three 5th grade female students at the school.
The police report shows the abuse allegations go a ways back.
According to the report, an 11-year-old victim said in Feburary that she was sitting at Ordway's desk when he pulled up her dress and underwear and touched her, while class was in session.
[WATCH: Parents react to teacher being arrested for alleged child molestation in Peoria]
Another victim told police that since September of 2018, Ordway would call her up to his desk, unbuttoned her pants and touch her several times.
And a third victim told officers that Ordway reached into her bra several times since last year.
Ordway was arrested Tuesday without incident at the Peoria Police Unified School District Office.
Students and parents who once trusted Ordway are now troubled and terrified of the allegations against him.
“It’s sick, it’s sick. And to think my kids have been around him infuriates me,” said Jessica Munoz.
Munoz knows Ordway well. He was her daughter's softball coach and her son's social studies teacher last year.
[WATCH: Peoria elementary school teacher molested 3 students, police say]
“When I got the call, I had a feeling of who it was and as soon as I put a face to the name, I knew it was him,” Munoz said.
She said there were concerning signs.
“He used to be, like, super flirtatious with the girls and it was just odd. Coming from being a parent and seeing a teacher be that way, it was pretty odd,” Munoz said.
Linda Morgan, whose grandson goes to the school, said she's happy with the school taking action, but she does have a message for the embattled teacher.
“I think any predator should be castrated,” Morgan said.
He has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail.
More charges could be added as the investigation continues.
Ordway has worked for the district since August of 2016.
He has been on paid administrative leave since Wednesday, May 8.
During his initial court appearance, Ordway said he had never been in any kind of trouble all of his life.
His bond was set at $150,000 and he would be required to wear a GPS tracking device if released.
Below is the message sent to all Sun Valley Elementary parents regarding Ordway's arrest.
Dear Sun Valley Parents and Guardians:
This morning, Sun Valley fifth-grade teacher, Mr. Ricky Ordway, was arrested for alleged misconduct with students at school. Last week, a student and parent brought allegations of inappropriate conduct to our attention and we immediately notified the Peoria Police Department. We also notified our fifth-grade families that Mr. Ordway would not be returning to class due to a personnel matter.
We share this with you today, as you may see this news play out publicly. We want you to know that the safety and well-being of our students always has, and always will, remain our number one priority. Our immediate focus is to ensure that we maintain quality instruction and student support through the end of the year."
The Peoria Police Department and the Peoria Unified School District are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Peoria Police Department or Detective Rodrigues at 623-773-8976. You can also contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
Today at about 10:30 am, @PeoriaPoliceAZ Detectives arrested, Ricky Ordway, without incident at the @PeoriaUnified11 , and booked him into 4th Ave Jail. He is being charged with, 5 counts of Child Molestation and 1 count of Sexual abuse. For more info https://t.co/ye8R28zdWx pic.twitter.com/5AkpwjkS9U— Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) May 14, 2019
(26) comments
Where do these predators come from? Our children are supposed to be safe while at school, yet this type of thing happens all too often at schools across the nation. Apparently the background check system we have in place for our educators is inadequate. Our children are our most important resource, and deserve all the protection we can give them. Perhaps it is time to require a polygraph for those trying to obtain a teaching certification, the same way we do for potential law enforcement recruits.
This guy is going to heading to the "Joe Biden Rehabilitation Center" ...
When teachers are paid like they are the bottom of the barrel then you get bottom of the barrel.
I see Mexico upbringing all over this one.
Did you see the racist in the mirror this morning? You might want to change your username, people are getting the wrong idea. Sinner!!
Yes!! We should have higher paid pedophiles!!
@Wyo-red You have a valid point, although I believe it's more than just job pay. Maybe a little thing called morals.
Rico is spot on, aint that true.
Predator in a perfect environment.
If teachers made as much as Micheal he would have had a ranch kiddy rides zoo animals security guards 3 story bedroom hee hee[crying]
Needs introduction to jail.
If he was in the LDS he would be just fine
Where are all the Red for Ed supporters now?
That's right. Hiding hoping this will blow over real fast.
What does that have to do with this? Stay focused, please.
This is more like head for ed.
Present...what would you like to hear from me?
this guy was my old ELA teacher
Teachers deserve more money! Wait, what?? #pervfored
Well lawyers are expensive.
WALL....build it now
And that would've helped in this case how?
With a call name like Nutsplash, this individual appear like someone that may be into some inappropriate stuff! Just saying.
nahh. just looking for attention.
Broken record, using plagiarized material. Not even worth a good old fashioned dose of A. Gloop
Just nasty.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.