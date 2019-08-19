PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Peoria teacher who was accused in May of molesting three fifth-grade girls has now been re-arrested.
Ricky Jesus Ordway, 43, was taken into custody last Friday on an outstanding warrant.
He was originally arrested on May 7, after the principal of Sun Valley Elementary School, in the Peoria Unified School District, notified police about a teacher accused of inappropriately touching students.
Police say an investigation revealed that teacher Ricky Ordway may have inappropriately touched three fifth-grade female students at the school.
The police report shows the abuse allegations date back some time.
According to the report, an 11-year-old victim had said in February that she was sitting at Ordway's desk when he pulled up her dress and underwear and touched her, while class was in session.
Another victim told police that since September 2018, Ordway would call her up to his desk, unbutton her pants and touch her several times.
And a third victim told officers that Ordway reached into her bra several times since last year.
Ordway was arrested at the time, without incident, at the Peoria Police Unified School District Office.
“He used to be, like, super flirtatious with the girls and it was just odd," one parent said at the time of Ordway's arrest. "Coming from being a parent and seeing a teacher be that way, it was pretty odd.”
Ordway had worked for the district since August 2016. He was put on paid administrative leave on May 8.
In this latest incident, officers were called out on Aug. 16 to serve an order of protection against Ordway.
When officers conducted a records check, they found that Ordway was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
It's not clear if that warrant is connected to the previous accusations.
Ordway has been booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on a $150,000 bond. Ordway is due in court this Friday.