PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The remains of Peoria soldier who was killed in a training accident in Georgia arrived home to full honors Tuesday night.
Pfc. Antonio Garcia, 21, was one of three soldiers who died early last Sunday when the Bradley Fighting Vehicle they were in rolled over and was submerged upside down in a stream in Fort Stewart. Three more soldiers were injured.
The plane carrying his casket arrived at Sky Harbor International Airport arrived at about 7 p.m. An honor guard was waiting with his family.
"U.S. Army Pfc. Antonio Garcia served our nation honorably. He will be remembered for his commitment to duty and willingness to serve," Gov. Doug Ducey said in a tweet on Monday. That tweet also announced the lowering of flags on state buildings to half-staff in Garcia's honor.
"Our son is so loving, so driven," Garcia's mom, Teresa, told Arizona's Family during a candlelight vigil last week. "[He was] kind to everyone, always, and will never allow negativity into the scene."
She said she was touched by the number of people who came out for her son.
"There are people that I don't know that knew Antonio, that he somehow has touched, and they're telling their memories and their stories and how he was able to somehow bring a happy spirit into their existence," she said. "And I am just so moved by it."
Garcia's mom said he was a triplet with two sisters. She also said that he was happy in the Army and loved what he was doing.