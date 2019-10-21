PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The U.S. Army identified the three soldiers who were killed in an early Sunday morning training accident in Fort Stewart, Georgia, and one of them was from the Valley.
Pfc. Antonio Garcia from Peoria was among the six soldiers riding in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle on Sunday morning when it rolled over into the water, according to Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division.
Garcia and two others were killed; the three other soldiers were taken to the hospital. Two of them have been released from the hospital while the other has injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.
The two other soldiers who were killed were Sgt. First Class Brian Jenkins from Florida and Cpl. Thomas Cole from Ohio.
It's unclear if they drowned or died from the impact of the crash.
"For the family members of the three soldiers that we lost in yesterday's tragic accident, it is hard enough when you lose one soldier. But when you lose three at one time that pain is amplified. And we are really feeling and sharing that pain across the division and across the entire community," Aguto said.
The armored vehicle and soldiers are part of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team stationed at Fort Stewart.
"It's a somber reminder of just how dangerous our soldiers are not only in combat but the danger they are put in in training as well," said Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Georgia.
Fort Stewart is just outside of Savannah, Georgia, and 120 miles north of Jacksonville, Florida. The 450-square-mile base is home to 18,000 soldiers and 4,000 Army civilian workers. It's responsible for training and deploying active and reserve military personnel.
So far, two rollover accidents have killed two other Army soldiers this year. In January, Specialist Octavious Lakes Jr. was killed when the Fighting Vehicle he was in rolled over during training in Fort Irwin, California. In June, 21-year-old West Point Cadet Christopher Morgan died in a rollover that injured 19 other cadets and two soldiers.