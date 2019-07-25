PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Christin Lipinski is home playing with her kids, something she wondered last year if she'd ever get to do again.
"People have lost limbs," said Lipinski. "I was so lucky not to lose limbs. It's killed people with really weakened immune systems."
The Peoria mom and school teacher is a survivor of a rare and deadly flesh-eating bacteria that attacked her body without warning.
WATCH: Woman hospitalized a year ago recalls flesh eating bacteria
"It's the scariest thing you can imagine," said Lipinski.
In January 2018, Lipinski went to the hospital with some flu-like symptoms.
Hours later, she needed emergency surgery to repair the damage from the flesh-eating bacteria that had eaten away 30% of the soft tissue on her body.
"They could see the skin and the tissue deteriorating in front of them," said Lipinski. "It's just a matter of cutting it out and cutting it out."
The special education teacher from Oakwood Elementary School was placed on life support, leaving her family to wonder if she was going to make it.
And make it she did.
Two months after the devastating diagnosis, Lipinski was up and walking, showing signs of improvement every day, following more than two dozen surgeries and skin graphs.
More than a year later, she's back home, pain-free and reflecting on her near-death experience.
"Normalcy, back to life again," said Lipinski. "Living life with no compromises right now."
Lipinski is looking forward to getting back in the classroom next week, but teaching kids isn't her only priority.
She is also volunteering at the Maricopa Medical Center.
Lipinski recently met with a patient fighting a flesh-eating bacteria.
"I know I was helpful, able to just be that person that was in there sharing," said Lipinski. "I felt the pain they were feeling right now, and I had the fears they're having right now. Just letting them talk to me and me saying I understand."
"I feel going forward I want to use my experience to help others going through it," Lipinski added.
It is still unclear how Lipinski got the flesh-eating bacteria, which strikes about one in 100,000 people in the U.S. each year.
The flesh-eating disease often enters the body through a cut, insect bite or burn on your skin. That's why doctors say it is so important to keep wounds clean to prevent bacteria from getting in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.