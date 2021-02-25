PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police have arrested a school bus aide in the Peoria Unified School District who is accused of touching a special needs student inappropriately.
The investigation of the aide, 66-year-old Marco Chinchilla, began on Feb. 17 when police received a report that Chinchilla was on administrative leave for not seat belting a passenger on the bus. While the school district was investigating that incident, they found evidence that Chinchilla had allegedly inappropriately touched an 18-year-old student on the bus.
Court paperwork indicates that during the school district's investigation, Chinchilla was seen on video dated Jan. 13 manipulating cameras on the bus as he places a sticker pulled from a "honey crisp" apple onto the lens of the rear facing camera, "obstructing its view." He's then seen walking to the rear of the bus to another camera and using his hand to manipulate the camera, but "is unsuccessful in moving the lens and it is still able to capture video facing forward on the bus."
That video shows students entering the bus, including the 18-year-old victim diagnosed with Down syndrome with a functioning ability of an 8 to 10-year-old.
With the victim sitting in one seat, Chinchilla is seen sitting in the seat in frot of her for about 22 minutes of the bus ride. He is "seen with his left arm sporadically hanging over the back seat," court paperwork says. He is seen moving his hand back and forth in the victim's seat.
When Chinchilla was brought in by school authorities to be questioned, court paperwork says he told them the victim was "touching her own genitalia and he was stopping her." When questioned about covering the camera, he said he could not recall what happened. During this questioning, "attendees noticed he [Chinchilla] would not make eye contact... They also noticed his [Chinchilla's] breathing rate increased and his hands were shaking during this time as well."
As the investigation progressed, investigators viewed bus surveillance video from Feb. 17 showing similar behavior on the part of Chinchilla while on the bus. All available video footage when Chinchilla was on the bus has yet to be reviewed by investigators and it's yet to be determined if there were multiple occurrences of this type with the victim or even other possible victims, court paperwork says.
When interviewed, the victim told investigators a "weird guy" had touched her "private parts."
Peoria police say they arrested Chinchilla for one count of sexual abuse and one count of vulnerable adult abuse. The investigation is ongoing.