PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police have arrested a school bus aide in the Peoria Unified School District who is accused of touching a student inappropriately.
The investigation of the aide, 66-year-old Marco Chinchilla, began on Feb. 17 when police received a report that Chinchilla was on administrative leave for not seat belting a passenger on the bus. While the school district was investigating that incident, they found evidence that Chinchilla had allegedly inappropriately touched an 18-year-old student on the bus.
Peoria police say they arrested Chinchilla for one count of sexual abuse and one count of vulnerable adult abuse because the 18-year-old victim is considered a vulnerable adult.
An investigation is ongoing.