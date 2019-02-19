PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Peoria police are asking for the public's help tracking down a missing, endangered teenage boy with autism.
Tariq Staples is 14 years old.
He disappeared from the area of 600 West Olive Avenue just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say Tariq left the home without letting his parents know where he was going and has not returned home. No one knows where he was headed.
According to family, Tariq is high functioning autistic.
Tariq has left home before and was located in the area of the Loop 101 and Camelback Road, and also at the QT at 91st and Olive avenues.
Tariq is described as a white male, about five feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds.
He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Tariq was wearing a white shirt and navy blue pants and possibly had a backpack with him.
He's believed to be on foot.
Tariq has a cell phone with him but it appears to be off.
Anyone who sees Tariq is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department.
PLEASE SHARE: @PeoriaPoliceAZ Seek Assistance in Locating #missing Endangered Teen - 14 yr old, Tariq Staples - last seen in area of 9600 W. Olive Ave https://t.co/0GzcmQGHS4 #PeoriaPDAZ #Peoriaaz #peoriapoliceaz #missingperson #retweet #PleaseRT pic.twitter.com/xNxMSgIGOy— Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) February 19, 2019
