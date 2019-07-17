PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Peoria police hope surveillance photos and video of a bank robbery will help lead to the capture of the suspect.
[WATCH: Surveillance video of bank robbery suspect]
The robbery happened on July 2 just before 5 p.m. at the Credit Union West located at 6777 W. Cactus Road.
Police say, the suspect approached the teller and presented a written demand note.
The suspect also reached toward his right waistband area, possibly implying he was armed. The teller complied, and the suspect was given a known amount of cash, according to investigators.
The suspect then left the bank and ran east into an adjacent parking lot.
Witnesses then saw him getting into the front passenger side of an older model, white-colored Dodge extended bed pickup truck. The truck then sped away.
The suspect is described a Hispanic or Native American male, 25-35 years of age, between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a heavy build. The suspect was wearing a black-colored baseball cap with an emblem, eyeglasses, a blue/gray button-up, long-sleeve shirt, black pants and tan/yellow-colored work-type boots.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or car the vehicle or has information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department Tip Line at 623-773-7045 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.).
