PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Peoria police officer was booked into 4th Avenue Jail on Wednesday morning after being arrested in Surprise.
According to Peoria police, Kevin Moe was arrested by Surprise police on Tuesday around 8 p.m. for a domestic violence related incident. Has has been placed on administrative leave and the department is conducting an internal investigation.
Details surrounding the incident are unknown at this time. Records from Maricopa County Sheriff's Office indicates Moe was arrested for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct-fighting.
Arizona's Family has reached out to Surprise police for additional information.