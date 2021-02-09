PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the father who kidnapped his son who he doesn't have custody of.
Officers say while the mother was loading her 10-month-old son named Abel Maes into a vehicle near 91st Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Eric Maes stole the vehicle with the boy still inside.
He ditched the vehicle and was last seen running with the baby in the area of 25th Avenue and Cactus Road.
The boy is described as a white baby, about 20 inches tall and 20 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Eric, the suspect, is described as a white man, about 5'11", 140 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. It's unclear what either one was last seen wearing.
Anyone with information on where they might be is asked to dial 911.