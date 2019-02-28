PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Peoria Police Department is investigating a high school teacher after allegations surfaced about an "inappropriate relationship" involving a student.
The teacher in question is employed at Mountain Ridge High School. The district says the teacher has been placed on a leave of absence.
Police released this statement Thursday:
"The Peoria police department is aware of and investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship made against a Teacher at Mountain Ridge High School. We are unable to release any further information at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation and all involved. If anyone has further information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to call the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311."
Thursday afternoon, the Deer Valley Unified School District released the following statement:
"Dear Mountain Ridge Parents and Guardians,
There is some information that we feel is important to share with you. A Mountain Ridge teacher is currently on an approved leave of absence connected to an ongoing Peoria Police Department investigation.
The District is cooperating fully with Peoria Police on its investigation. We are unable to provide any further information at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation and all involved.
If you have any information that would be important for police to know, please contact the Peoria Police Department directly at 623-773-8311."
Mountain Ridge High School is located near 67th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.
