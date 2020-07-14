PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Peoria Police Department held a funeral for fallen officer Jason Judd Tuesday morning.

The funeral was held at Christ's Church of the Valley in Peoria. Family, friends and fellow officers attended the memorial service. You watch the final farewell in the video player above.

Judd was involved in a single motorcycle collision after completing a demonstration for the Youth Citizen Police Academy. Judd was taken to the hospital by the Peoria Fire-Medical Department where he later died.

Peoria motorcycle officer dead after crash at Liberty High School "Today is a tough day for the Peoria Police Department," said Peoria police Chief Art Miller.

A public viewing was held at Hansen Mortuary Monday night.

Honors for Officer Judd was held immediately after the memorial service outside the church.

Officer Judd is survived by his wife, two sons, extended family members, friends and many co-workers.

Christ's Church of the Valley is located at 7007 W. Happy Valley Road in Peoria.