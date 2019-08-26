PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Peoria police have arrested a father after his one-year-old child was found unattended in a car parked at an apartment complex.
Police say 31-year-old Juan Rodriguez Gonzalez faces one count of child abuse and two counts of endangerment.
Peoria officers were called to do a welfare check on a baby an apartment near Olive and 107th avenues, at around 1 a.m. Monday. When they got there, a woman told officers that her one-year-old son was there with his father, Gonzalez.
Officers made contact with Gonzalez. But police say at first he denied being there with one-year-old son.
However, officers were able to locate the baby inside a non-running car associated with Gonzalez. The car was parked in the apartment complex parking lot.
The baby was alert and conscious, police say.
The amount of time the child was left in the vehicle is not yet known.
Peoria fire crews responded and transported the child to the hospital. The baby's injuries are not life-threatening.
Gonzalez was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and charges may be added or amended.