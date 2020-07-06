PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Peoria Police Association and Chick-fil-A are holding a drive-thru fundraiser for fallen officer Jason Judd.

Judd was killed in a motorcycle crash while on duty at Liberty High School last Wednesday. He had just finished a demonstration as part of the Peoria Police Department’s Youth Citizen Police Academy. Judd had left the area where the students were and was involved in a collision. He was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Peoria motorcycle officer dead after crash at Liberty High School "Today is a tough day for the Peoria Police Department," said Peoria police Chief Art Miller.

"Officer Judd was the finest of the finest," said Peoria Police Chief Art Miller. Judd was a 21-year veteran of the department, and he served as a motor officer for 17 years. He was also an Air Force veteran. "He was a husband, a father, a friend and just a great cop," Chief Miller said.

Today's drive-thru fundraiser will benefit Judd's family. Drive-thru and curbside donations will be accepted at the Chick-fil-A located at 16657 N. 83rd Avenue (near 75th Avenue and Bell Road) in Peoria. Cash, check, and credit card donations will be accepted until 10 p.m.

Chick-fil-A is also donating a portion of the food sales to the Survival Assistance Fund benefiting the Judd Family.