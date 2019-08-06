PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public's help locating two suspects wanted in a forgery and identity theft investigation.
Between August 2018 and March 2019, police believe Lucas Gross and Amanda Silbar cashed dozens of fraudulent checks at various stores throughout Maricopa County, including stores in Peoria, Glendale, Surprise, Phoenix and Scottsdale.
Lucas Gross is described as a white male, 39 years old, 6’ tall, 200-225lbs with brown hair, brown eyes and possibly a scruffy beard.
Amanda Silbar is described as a white female, 28 years old, 5’1 tall, 130-150 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.
It's not known what kind of car the pair was driving.
If you have any information regarding these incidents or the suspects, please contact Detective Miller at 623-773-8994 or the Peoria Police Department Tip Line at 623-773-7045.
You can also email PDTips@peoriaaz.gov or contactact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
