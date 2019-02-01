PEORIA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 66-year-old Sun City resident is a three-time bank robber who sent three officers to the hospital.
Peoria police arrested George Mitchell Thursday evening after he allegedly tried to rob the Wells Fargo at Lake Pleasant Parkway and Happy Valley Road.
“He entered the bank, presented a note to the teller demanding money and another employee intervened,” according to what the Peoria Police Department posted on its Facebook page. “Mitchell became frustrated and left the bank without any money.”
An officer who had worked one of the earlier robberies saw Mitchell driving out of the parking lot and realized his car matched the described for the suspect's car. Police said that the officer tried to stop Mitchell, but Mitchell refused to pull over.
Police said Mitchell sped along Happy Valley Road. Officers tried to block him in near the intersection with 115th Avenue.
“At this time, Mitchell rammed his car into the driver side of one of the fully marked police cars and then reversed and rammed into a second fully-marked police car as the two officers in that vehicle were exiting,” according to the Peoria Police Department.
Although they were injured, those three officers took Mitchell into custody, police say. The officers were taken to the hospital and have since been released.
Mitchell, whom Peoria Police Chief Art Miller described as “brazen,” was treated for minor injuries from the crash and then booked into Maricopa County’s Fourth Avenue Jail on suspicion of robbery and aggravated assault on a police officer.
Police believe the Wells Fargo was the third bank Mitchell hit.
The first robbery happened at the Chase bank across Happy Valley Road from the Wells Fargo the evening of Thursday, Jan. 24.
“Mitchell entered the bank, produced a note to the teller demanding money,” police said. “Mitchell then fled the scene in his vehicle with a known amount of U.S. currency. Nobody was injured during this incident and video surveillance was obtained.”
Peoria police posted images from that video surveillance on its Facebook page when it announced the arrest.
The second robbery, also a Chase bank, happened late the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 28, at El Mirage Road and Vistancia Boulevard, less than 5 miles from the first incident.
“Mitchell entered the bank, presented a note to the teller demanding money,” police said. “He received a known amount of U.S. currency and fled the bank in a Kia Optima.”
According to the Peoria Police Department, the description of the suspect and his car were similar in all three cases.
Investigators did not say how much money was taken in either of the first two robberies, nor have they said if any of that cash was recovered.
[APP USERS: Click here to map out the bank robbery locations and where the suspect was arrested]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.