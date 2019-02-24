PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Peoria Police Department is reaching out to the homeless community with an event that will provide resources and services on Monday, Feb. 25.
From 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., officers will be contacting homeless people in the city and offer to bring them to the Homeless Outreach Event at Rio Vista Recreation Center at 8866 W. Thunderbird Road, according to a news release from the Peoria Police Department.
The event was created by Peoria PD in partnership with several organizations for the safety of all residents, including the homeless, according to the news release.
Peoria PD said officers will take the time to talk to people they encounter, learn about their lives and offer to transport them to the event.
Services offered at the event will include shelter providers, animal care and boarding, medical screenings, substance abuse assistance, behavioral health assistance, veteran benefits, food and other resource information, according to the news release.
Officers will also remind people about the dangers of living on the street and panhandling, while they encourage them to use the resources being provided. They will also educate them on state laws and city ordinances that may affect them on the streets.
Peoria PD said the ultimate goal is to link homeless people with resources and follow up to ensure they are using available resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.