PEORIA (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was rushed to the hospital Saturday after he was shot by his father in Peoria, police say.
The incident was reported around 7 p.m. near 83rd Avenue and W. Mariners Way, according to the Peoria Police Department.
Police said the victim left the home and called 911 after he was shot. He was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Police said the father also called 911 and stayed at the scene. He is speaking with officers.
No additional information was immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.