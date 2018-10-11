PEORIA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police said Wednesday that they have arrested a suspected accomplice in two bank robberies who was previously at large.
Jevon T. Mason, 43, self-surrendered on Oct. 9 to law enforcement and was taken into custody without incident, police said.
Mason is suspected to be an accomplice in two bank robberies that occurred in Peoria and Sun City in August and September of this year.
Peoria PD arrested the other suspect, 28-year-old Charles Ross, on Sept. 28. Ross is suspected in three bank robberies.
Detectives identified Mason as the suspected getaway driver in two of the three robberies. Police say Ross fled the first bank robbery on a bicycle.
Mason is being charged with aggravated robbery.
