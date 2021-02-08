PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police warn there's a trend across the Valley that has thieves crawling under your cars. They are going after catalytic converters.
In Scottsdale, police have had 23 reports of it happening since Jan. 1.
A nonprofit in Peoria got hit over the weekend.
"I don't understand why you would pick on a small nonprofit like that," said Kathryn Chandler, executive director for Northwest Valley Connect. "We don't have money, to begin with."
Chandler said the nonprofit drives veterans, seniors and people with disabilities to doctor appointments. That's a big reason why it's a huge problem when thieves stole catalytic converters from two of its buses during the weekend.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said someone cut through a fence to get to the parking lot. Deputies are still investigating, and so far, there have not been any arrests.
Unable to use the buses, Chandler said the nonprofit has been scrambling to get people to appointments.
"It sets us back," said Chandler. "The first thing I needed to do was come and see who needed rides this morning and who might not get a ride."
Chris McCurdy, who owns Scottsdale Muffler and Automotive, said the catalytic converter muffles noise and keeps the air clean.
"The price of the precious metals that's in the catalytic converter has gone up so much that they're stealing it for the metals that are in it," said McCurdy.
He said the theft has been so common recently, he's seeing customers with missing converters two to three times a day.
"It happened about five years ago, and about four years before that it happened, so this is like the third stint of people stealing catalytic converters over the last 10 years," said McCurdy.
Luckily, there may be a solution.
Scottsdale Muffler and Automotive started building cages around the catalytic converters, hoping that will deter thieves from stealing them.
"A couple hundred dollars worth of shielding is a whole lot better than 1,000 to 1,500 worth of parts," said McCurdy.
The repairs can get expensive. That's why Northwest Valley Connect started this GoFundMe page, hoping the community can help cover the cost of fixing the buses.
"Don't hurt the people that are helping people," said McCurdy. "It's just a dirty trick, and it's just wrong."