PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – A Peoria motorcycle officer injured in a crash Wednesday morning has died.
The incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. at Liberty High School near 97th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Officer Jason Judd was rushed to the hospital immediately after the crash but later died of his injuries, police said.
"Today is a tough day for the Peoria Police Department," said Peoria police Chief Art Miller as he spoke out about the officer's death in a news conference Wednesday afternoon outside Honor Health - Deer Valley.
Judd was a 21-year veteran of the department, and he served as a motor officer for 17 years. He was also an Air Force veteran. "He was a husband, a father, a friend and just a great cop," Chief Miller said. "Jason was one of the finest of our finest."
Officer Brandon Sheffert of the Peoria Police Department said Judd was on-duty at the time of the crash. He had been at Liberty High School to perform a demonstration as part of a youth camp. The crash happened after the demo and after the students were already inside.
"The motorcycle came out from under him and he crashed," said Sheffert.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The men and women of the @PeoriaPoliceAZ are mourning the loss of one of our own. Officer Jason Judd tragically lost his life today in the line of duty in a single vehicle motorcycle accident. Officer Judd is a 20+ year veteran of the Department #PeoriaPDAZ #PeoriaPoliceAZ pic.twitter.com/zD3diT0hyg— Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) July 1, 2020