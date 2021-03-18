GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Peoria mother said she was targeted in a road rage shooting on Sunday night. She claims the attack was unprovoked and is warning others tonight that the shooter is still out there.
It happened at 59th Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale at around 7 p.m. on Sunday. "I was driving my son home," said Anna Unger. "We felt a very loud and hard impact."
Unger at first thought she was rear-ended. "And then I realized we were actually being shot at," said Unger. "Because the second impact pretty much happened and then I realized it wasn't an impact; it was bullets going through my back windshield." She said broken glass tells a part of the story. She also had to explain what happened to her son, David. "Unfortunately I had to tell him, 'We are being shot at, duck down,'" said Unger. "I'll never forget his screams."
After she sped away, she got into a fender bender with another driver. That's when she was able to talk to police about possible motives for the gunfire.
"[They] said that the only thing they could think of was this was possibly a mistaken identity. Or, it could have been a target from political hate; I did have an American flag decal that says 'I love America.' Ironically, that's the only thing still standing in the trunk of my car," said Unger.
Glendale police haven't found any secondary impact from bullets and a spokesperson said they don't have any witnesses or video evidence. "We are at a dead end; we are at a completely dead end," said Unger.
Now, she's hoping someone will come forward with more information. "I just want people to call in if you know who did this," said Unger. "We need him off the road." If you know anything about this incident, please call the Glendale Police Department's non-emergency line.