PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A mother has been arrested in Glendale after her three-year-old son was found to have opiates in his system.
Chelsey Dolaghan, 27, faces charges of reckless child abuse and endangerment.
On July 22, police were called to a Circle K near 83rd Avenue and Bell Road in Peoria, where a car was parked at a gas pump. The car had been parked there for close to an hour, and it was not running.
Police say a man was standing outside the car but he appeared to be asleep. When officers roused the man, who was identified only as "Jonathan," he told them they were at the Circle K because the car wouldn't start.
Officers then noticed a woman in the passenger seat of the car. She was also asleep.
After an officer manage to wake her up, she was identified as Chelsey Dolaghan.
While one officer was interviewing Dolaghan, another officer spotted a 3-year-old boy in the backseat. He was sitting in a car seat but not strapped in.
Police say the boy was also "asleep and non-responsive," and officers weren't able to wake him up.
Finally, the boys's mother, Dolaghan, tried to rouse the boy. Police say she tried to give him water, which he wouldn't take, then poured water over this head.
Finally, the boy began to stir.
"When the toddler finally gained semi-consciousness, he did not cry or make a fuss, but tried to go back to sleep," stated the police report.
Paramedics arrived, and transported the boy to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
At the hospital, doctors said the child was "under mental distress" and possible "under the influence of an impairing drug."
Doctors later determined that the toddler "had opiates n his system," according to the police report.
Police say that Dolaghan, who is said to be homeless, had reportedly been ordered to turn her son over to custody of the Dept. of Child Services *DCS) back in June, but had not cooperated.
In fact. police say that Dolaghan had talked about leaving the next day and going to Colorado with her son.
Dolaghan was arrested, and her son was taken into DCS custody.
Dolaghan's bail was set at $2,500. Her next court appearance is July 30.
