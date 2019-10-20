PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)---Some Arizona parents are joining a national trend for kids with autism.
You might have seen a popular post online talking about how kids with autism will be carrying blue buckets on Halloween to alert neighbors the child has autism.
A Peoria mom said she went to three stores to find a blue bucket after seeing a story about the tip on Arizona's Family.
Ashley Dunning's 8-year-old, Peyton, has autism.
"People feel like oh he was rude," said Dunning. "There are times as an autism parent that your child is put in an unfamiliar situation."
Trick-or-treating can be rough for children with autism. The disorder can impair their ability to communicate and interact.
Dunning will never forget an uncomfortable encounter last Halloween when Peyton was trick-or- treating.
"Somebody said your son can say trick-or- treat," said Dunning. "At the time he was seven, and I said my son has autism, and this is totally like a scary environment for him. He doesn't like to be put in unfamiliar situations."
Dunning hopes this year, the blue bucket will keep people from questioning her family.
"It was horrible," said Dunning. "Just as a mom you don't want your child to feel different, even though they are or for them to feel segregated, so it really hurt."
She hopes this blue bucket tip will remind people to be kind to everyone.