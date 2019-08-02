PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Peoria man says he followed his intuition when he saved a 79-year-old man from losing tens of thousands of dollars.
He said it happened at a Chase Bank in Glendale two weeks ago when he overheard a conversation between bank employees and the 79-year-old.
"He’s all, '60-thousand is a lot of money, sir, what’s the money for?' He’s all, 'I can’t tell you that.' I knew right away. I knew right away it was a scam," said Eric Ratke.
The 79-year-old scam victim did not want to go on camera, but he did confirm the story, saying he wants other people his age to know these scammers exist.
He said he's thankful for Ratke, a complete stranger, who took a chance and intervened.
Ratke says he approached the man who was on the phone with someone at the bank.
"'I’m sorry to poke my nose into your business, but I have to ask, who’s on the other end of your phone telling you have to send them 60 grand?'" Ratke described the conversation with the 79-year-old.
The 79-year-old said it was someone claiming his social security was compromised, police were involved, and he needed to send money.
Ratke said he explained to the man it was a scam.
"When I walked back up to the window I told the lady, I said I think he’s being scammed," said Ratke. "I said cancel the transaction. Put the money back in his account, and we’re done here today."
Ratke said the 79-year-old then handed him his phone.
"I said, 'are you trying to steal my dad’s money?' Of course, boop, she hung up on me," said Ratke. "These people are slimy and slick, and they have all kinds of different things they’re gonna tell you to scare you and spook you and get you to give them their money. If I would have walked away, this guy’s life would have been ruined."
Chase Bank said it was not able to confirm the incident Friday but is looking into it.
The bank sent a statement saying employees are trained to identify and protect customers against suspicious activity or transactions related to their accounts.
In the aftermath of this scam, fraud experts said bank tellers are often the last line of defense from keeping seniors from being scammed.
"It’s really unfortunate because we see year after year, these scam artists really going after seniors,” said Felicia Thompson, Better Business Bureau.
For years, financial experts said there were no federal rules for dealing with financial elder abuse, but that all changed last summer.
In June 2018, congress passed the Senior Safe Act, which allows bank employees to report elder financial abuse without being punished for privacy reasons.
According to the law, banks must provide training to staff about recognizing finance abuse.
Experts also said tellers are being taught to report their suspicions to adult protective services, state attorneys general, and even the local police.
According to Marketwatch, a good idea is to create a joint account with your elderly parent, so you will be notified if anything seems weird.
