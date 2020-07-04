PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died after being stabbed at a home near the Loop 101 and Bell Road in Peoria Saturday morning.
Police officials say their officers were called around 6 a.m. after someone who witnessed the attack ran to their neighbor’s house and said a man had stabbed a woman during an argument.
When officers arrived, they found a 65-year-old woman in her home with several stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Officers also found a 63-year-old man who they suspect stabbed the woman. Police say he had several cuts and was transported to the hospital with significant injuries.
Investigators believe this to be a domestic violence situation between a husband and wife. There are no outstanding suspects.