PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Peoria man has been arrested after two teen girls claim he had sex with them, then paid them in makeup and money.
Izaac Alan Valtierra, 26, faces two counts of child sex trafficking, two counts of sexual conduct with minors and two counts of aggravated assault.
On Monday, July 29, the 17-year-old victim called the police and told them she had "just been raped" at a home near Peoria and 83rd avenues, according to the police report.
She said the suspect had strangled her and sexually assaulted her, the report states.
The girl identified the suspect only as "Izaac," and said her 15-year-old friend was still inside the home with the suspect.
The victim said she and her friend had gone to Valtierra's house, and that he not only told them he was 20, but also knew both of them were underage.
"Once at the suspect's house, they all consumed alcohol after which they engaged in multiple consensual sex acts," according to the police report.
But during the acts, the victim said Valtierra placed "both hands around her neck, restricting her breathing," stated the police report.
After the sex, Valtierra reportedly "bought the victims almost $80 in makeup from CVS and gave them about $15 cash."
During a police interview following Valtierra's arrest, he admitted knowing that one victim was only 15 or 16 years old, but claimed he thought the other victim was 18, according to the police report.
The police report also states: "Once at the house, he provided them with alcohol, then engaged in sexual intercourse with the both of the girls. He claimed that he offered them $100 each for a threesome, but only paid them about $15 cash because that is all he had." Police say he also admitted buying the girls makeup at CVS.
Valtierra denies strangling either of the victims but did admit that he placed both his hands around their throats as he "rubbed their necks" during sex, according to the police report.
Police say Valtierra wrote the victims an apology letter that stated he committed "evil acts of sin" against them.
Valtierra was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail, and his bail was set at $100,000.
He is due to appear in court Aug. 6.
