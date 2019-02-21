PEORIA (3TV/CBS 5) - A man accused of killing a Peoria man he was in a relationship with was arrested, police say.
On Wednesday, 26-year-old Christopher Jones was arrested, according to the Peoria Police Department.
Police said around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, they received a call from a woman who said she entered her brother's home near N. Sonoran Mountain Ranch Road and Palo Brea Lane to check on him because she had not heard from him in several weeks. When she went inside the home, she found a dead man on the second floor and then called 911.
Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a 59-year-old man dead. He appeared to have trauma to the head and an electrical cord was wrapped around his neck.
Police said it appeared the man had been dead in the house for about two weeks.
Police said through an investigation, it was learned that the victim was in a relationship with a man who lived at the home, but was not there when police arrived.
Police said there was a history of domestic violence calls at the home involving two men.
On Thursday, police found and arrested Jones.
Police said Jones was interviewed at Peoria Police Department, and he admitted to assaulting and killing the victim.
Jones was booked into the 4th Avenue Jail on murder charges.
Police said they believe the incident was isolated and there are no outstanding suspects.
Anyone with additional information about the incident was asked to call Peoria PD.
