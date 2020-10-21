PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Stunning news from the Vatican Wednesday after Pope Francis said he supports same-sex civil unions, breaking away with all the popes before his time. It was revealed in a new documentary released in Rome Wednesday, where the pope talks about it in a sit-down interview.

Many years ago, for a Peoria couple, they chose each other, when many others didn't agree.

"We met in the Catholic church. Liz was going through the process to become Catholic," said Tina Nunziato.

"I didn't come out of the closet so to speak until I was well into my adulthood," said Liz Cruz.

Cruz and Nunziato are loyal to God, and lesbians. Many churches didn't accept their life choices.

"They also stripped us of all of our serving duties, like we couldn't serve. We couldn't lector, none of these things anymore, which was really hard," said Nunziato.

Fast forward to 2020.

"When she told me that this morning, I was excited. I was excited for the world. This pope is such a lover of people," said Cruz.

The two were thrilled when they heard Pope Francis endorsed same-sex unions, and said in a new documentary, "homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God."

"It's one thing for the pope to say it. It's another thing for it to take action at the level of the diocese," said Nunziato.

We reached out to the Diocese of Phoenix, who said they don't consider this an official statement because it was only said in a documentary.

Their statement went on to say, "the beauty and God-given nature of marriage being between one man and one woman remains unchanged, and unchangeable…"

Cruz and Nunziato said they're not surprised by the diocese's response but choose to focus on the positive, reminiscing on their love story from then until now that's become sweeter and more accepted over time.

"All it takes is one person to start and it's like, go pope!" laughed Cruz.

Full statement from the Diocese of Phoenix: