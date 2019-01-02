PEORIA (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Peoria homeowner is recovering from smoke inhalation after a fire at a “reported hoarder home” Wednesday.
Firefighters from four cities were called out to the neighborhood southwest of 91st Avenue and Beardsley Road.
“Once on scene they found that access was difficult due to the homeowner having a lot of stuff inside their house,” Capt. Ken Wier of the Peoria Fire-Medical Department said. “We had difficulty opening the doors.”
Wier said an across-the-street neighbor smoke coming from the house and called 911.
While it’s not clear how the fire started, firefighters said the flames spread up into the attic.
Betsy Healey, another neighbor, sent Arizona's Family video of the fire crews in action as smoke poured from the house.
[WATCH: Firefighters battle Peoria house fire]
Photo and video of the aftermath showed what appeared to be furniture, boxes and insulation, among other things, piled in the front yard. It also showed that the garage appeared to be packed solid.
No firefighters were injured in this incident.
The homeowner, described as “an elderly woman” who was home alone, suffered some minor burns and smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital. She is expected to recover.
While the home itself is not a total loss – most of the contents were destroyed -- it will require extensive work to make it livable again, according to Wier.
The fire is under investigation.
