PEORIA, AZ (3TV/ CBS 5) -- Peoria Ford has replaced cars in their showroom for shelter pets to find hundreds of these animals a new home.
The mission is apart of an adoption event called "Escape the Shelters."
Pat Hickey, general manager of Peoria Ford, believe when you help one animal, you help many.
[WATCH: Peoria Ford swaps cars for dogs to help them find homes]
"Every tune you save one dog, you save another one because they make room for another dog," said Hickey. "So, there's really an over pet population in Arizona. So, we're helping people to help these dogs."
Twenty different rescues and shelters took part in this event to give animals a second chance in finding a home.
Bambi Hartman, a volunteer with the participating agency Regal Dane Rescue, said this event was an amazing opportunity.
"Honestly, if it wasn't for events like these, these dogs would never get adopted," said Hartman. "Our dogs don't get seen anywhere."
Last year, the event sold 70 dogs. They want to hit a much bigger number this year.
In addition to providing the space for this event, Peoria Ford offered other incentives.
"We're going to help pay for all the spay and neutering," said Hickey. "So, it really doesn't cost you that much and you get a good dog at a good price."
If you missed today's event, "Escape the Shelters" will be happening every Saturday until August 31. The goal is to get 500 pets into their new "furever" homes in the next six weeks.
(2) comments
The last sentence reads: "The goal is to get 500 pets into their new "furever" (sic) homes in the next six weeks." And credit goes to the AZfamily news staff. "Staff" is plural, so apparently they are crediting a whole team with the mess above! Reading AZ family makes me a little more stupid.
Above: "Every tune you save one dog..." I love dogs, but I have never known a dog who can carry a tune.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.