PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The crowd goes wild for the incredible catch by No. 2, and even more wild for the touchdown!
But the officials were not wild about it at all.
“I don’t think it was taunting, but I’m not an official,” said Peoria High football coach Will Babb.
Babb is now forced to bench senior varsity star Cameron Torres for their homecoming game this week, after officials gave him a penalty for unsportsmanlike behavior last Friday, saying his high knee run into the end zone was taunting toward the other team.
“That’s the first kid I’ve had ejected as a coach ever,” said Babb.
Babb has been a coach at the school for 18 years.
Torres was ejected was because it was the second unsportsmanlike penalty he got in that game, which not only benches him for the rest of the game but is an automatic suspension for the next, which happens to be homecoming.
But his athletic director and other players and parents are asking how that was considered taunting.
The state commissioner for officials for the AIA tells Arizona’s Family he will never overrule an official and their judgement and according to AIA bylaws, teams cannot appeal during the regular season. Appeals are only considered during postseason play that could affect playoffs.
“I’m disappointed for Cam, No. 1, I’m closest to him. I’m disappointed for the officials, not in the officials, for the officials. There’s a lot of things going out there. Social media is a wild thing,” said Babb.
Torres opted not to go on camera Wednesday, telling Arizona’s Family he doesn't want any distractions as he and his team prepare for this week's game. He said he supports his teammates 100 percent.
As for the AIA, they said those rules were created by membership schools and it would be a lengthy process to change them. They said this situation is no exception to the rules in place.
