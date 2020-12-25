Peoria Fire Christmas baby
(Source: Peoria Fire and Medical Department)

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria firefighters helped with a special Christmas delivery. 

Crews with Engine 191 and Rescue 191 with the Peoria Fire and Medical Department helped deliver a baby on Christmas morning. Peoria FD said crews transported mom and baby to the hospital at about 1 a.m. Both mom and baby are doing great! 

Great work, firefighters and congratulations to the new mom! 

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you