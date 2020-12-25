PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria firefighters helped with a special Christmas delivery.
Crews with Engine 191 and Rescue 191 with the Peoria Fire and Medical Department helped deliver a baby on Christmas morning. Peoria FD said crews transported mom and baby to the hospital at about 1 a.m. Both mom and baby are doing great!
Great work, firefighters and congratulations to the new mom!
