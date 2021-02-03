PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - At just 35 years old, Romsen Badalpour lost his life when police say a wrong-way driver hit him head-on Friday near Interstate 17 and Greenway Road.
Badalpour's parents say their son was on his way to visit family. His father, Albert Badalpour, remembers waiting for news of his son at the hospital.
"I started praying, crying and everything," said Albert, "One of the surgeons came into the room and said, 'I'm so sorry for your loss. We weren't able to save him.' I just broke. I just knew this was the ultimate heartbreaker."
He said Romsen loved his family dearly. He went to high school at Sunrise Mountain in Peoria and was a huge sports fan.
"I'm gonna pretend he's gone on a long vacation, and I'm going to see him one day," said his mother, Linda Badalpour. "I'm going to look up because I know he's with our Lord Jesus."
Phoenix police said a wrong-way driver hit Romsen head-on.
That other driver, Marshall Wray, died at the scene.
"I don't want him to die in vain," said Linda. "We're gonna make sure something is done with this wrong-way driving."
The family is asking for prayers. They also set up this GoFundMe page.