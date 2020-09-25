PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Porter is only nine years old, but he already has trouble keeping track of his many accolades. He has medals and trophies for everything from soccer, to chess and even a ran a few 5Ks. He's described by his mother, Nicole Olson, as the perfect mix of silly and sweet.

"I say Porter is a party waiting to happen," she said. "Like he just has a lot of humor. He's fun to be around."

Olson lights up when she talks about her two kids, including Porter who is her youngest son. She and her husband were working with an adoption agency in 2011 when they became parents again overnight.

"We thought we would have a lot of time to prepare and instead we suddenly got a phone call that there was a baby that was placed in a Safe Haven," Olson said.

And that baby was Porter. Under Arizona's Safe Haven Law, you can anonymously relinquish an unharmed infant, up to 72 hours old, to a designated location. That includes fire stations, hospitals and some churches.

The law changed her life and it's an option Olson wants mothers to know about. "I often tell people that my son's birth mother is my hero because she made a really, really tough choice. And in the end, her choice gave him life," she said.

Once they adopted Porter, Olson and her family got involved with Arizona's Safe Haven Baby Foundation. Developed in 2010, the non-profit gives resources to parents in crisis so they know they're not alone.

Damien Johnson, the executive director, says the law is fairly young and there's a lot of room for improvement and growth when it comes to education. It's a fairly small organization that operates on donations and is largely made up of volunteers. Johnson says there is no funding that comes from the state to raise awareness about the law.

"There is no direct funding available to raising awareness for Safe Haven," Johnson said. "And to my knowledge there has not been any (state) funding available since the law was passed in 2001."

According to the organization's website, there have been 40 Safe Haven surrenders since 2001. The crisis line for the group is 1-866-707-2229. Find more here.

At the Olson's Peoria house, Porter and his older brother are always on the go. And there's a sign up on the wall that reads "I made a wish and you came true."

"I've always wanted to be a mother and I always wanted to have that kind of house that would welcome that kind of child if needed. So when I saw that I just had to have it because my wishes came true," Olson said.