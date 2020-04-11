Peoria family of six living in hotel room after devastating fire

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Peoria family of six is now living in a hotel room after a devastating fire tore through the home they were renting. It happened on April 2 at 11 p.m. near 83rd Avenue and Lake Pleasant Parkway. Investigators still don't know how the fire started, but they do know it sparked in the attic. The family luckily made it out alive but lost everything in the flames.

Chassidy Clark was inside and was awakened by screams. She saw the house fill up with smoke and couldn't breathe. She ran to wake up her mother and three kids. She's happy everyone is okay, but she says the horror of that night still stays with her. "I can't describe it, its messed up, and I don't wish this on anyone," said Clark. "I'm traumatized, I haven't slept good since."

Clark's sister is a healthcare worker who came home to see the house ravaged. The family told Arizona's Family that they did not have renter's insurance. The family said Red Cross is paying for their hotel room for the next seven days. After that, they don't know where they will go.If you would like to help the family get back on their feet, click here.