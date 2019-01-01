PEORIA (3 TV/CBS 5) -- For a lot of Americans, the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day is filled with more family time than usual The Tracy family in Peoria is no exception, and this year it wasn’t just because of normal plans and events. It’s because their family almost doubled in size in only one day.
Back in October, Liliana, Samantha and Jacob -- who had been with the Tracys in foster care -- were officially adopted.
"Now we’re an official family, and we get to have our first Christmas together," 8-year-old Samantha said. "And to me it’s not like any other Christmas; it’s a special Christmas."
In July 2017, the three kids were staying with a family member who went on vacation. They ended up at the Tracys’ home for temporary respite care. Melissa and Chris have fostered a lot of kids, but Melissa said the moment the two girls and their little brother walked through the door, she knew they were meant to be a part of their family.
"There was just something different," she said. "We’ve had 19 kids in the house between respites and placements, and there was just something different,"
The No. 1 goal for the 14,000 Arizona kids in foster care is reunification with their parents, but unfortunately, that’s not always possible.
Foster care numbers have been going down in recent years. But there are still 8,400 kids in Maricopa County who are hoping for a permanent home.
“When I came [here], I felt loved and I felt safe,” 10-year-old Liliana said.
“To me, it’s like another big family that we just added on,” said big sister Audrey, who is 13.
“I bonded with Ana really well and I really liked it,” said 12-year-old brother Chris.
The Tracys are just one example of how bittersweet adopting through foster care can be.
The whole family is glad all the siblings could stay together and enjoy their first Christmas as an official, forever family.
“[The Tracys] are an amazing family,” said Katie Hernandez with the Arizona Children’s Association. “They’re really committed to these kids. First and foremost, these kids come first.”
“I like that we get to plan ahead,” Melissa said. “We get to plan years of years together and years making memories. Our tree has – every ornament has a story. And I’m excited to add more ornaments to the tree.”
Sometimes the nearly 6,000 older kids in Arizona foster care – those between 9 to 17 – get overlooked when it comes to adoption.
“Sometimes people get scared like, ‘Oh I could never do that,’ and some people say, ‘I can’t do what you do,’” Melissa explained. “And I say, ‘That’s OK, but there are still ways to take baby steps.”
[RELATED: Arizona DCS made it easier to become a foster parent in 2018 — and it's working]
One of those baby steps is just getting certified as a foster parent. It's something Melissa urges anyone who has even thought about doing foster care to do.
If you’re interested in becoming a foster parent, the Arizona Department of Child Safety can get you started with the right steps. You also can call call us at 1-877 KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633).
