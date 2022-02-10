PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two West Valley men have been indicted after state investigators said they stole thousands of dollars from the Peoria police union. The indictment against 33-year-old Mitchell Fuller of Peoria, and 46-year-old Cameron Lebbon of Anthem, came down in October but the Arizona Attorney General's Office announced it on Thursday.
The thefts happened between January 2018 and October 2020. Prosecutors said Fuller was the treasurer of the Peoria Police Officer's Association and stole $34,000. Lebbon was the union president and stole $15,700, the attorney general's office said. The police department said Fuller was fired for something unrelated to the thefts in October 2020. Lebbon was placed on leave on Nov. 17, 2020, when the allegations surfaced. Officials said he retired on May 14, 2021, before the department's investigation could finish.
The pair are charged with two felony counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices and two counts of theft.