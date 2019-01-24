PEORIA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Even as it ends a pilot program with an electric scooter company, the City of Peoria says it will continue looking at options for alternate shared transportation.
Right after Bird electric scooters started showing up on Peoria’s streets in fall 2018, the City moved quickly to set up a temporary operating agreement and create a pilot program to study the use of the scooters along major bus routes as “first mile, last mile” transportation for riders.
Up until then, there was nothing in the city ordinance to “not allow for this type of commercial transportation on streets or sidewalks,” according to a news release from the City.
“This program was intended to evaluate how this new transportation system would be used, while balancing public safety concerns,” Peoria spokeswoman Jennifer Stein said in a media alert about the end of the agreement. “Specifically, the City would allow commercial scooters to be deployed and ridden in Peoria, while implementing interim regulations.”
Stein said the City Council approved the temporary operating agreement with Bird but then the scooter company “made major handwritten changes” to it.
“One of these changes would have placed significant liability, risk and exposure to lawsuits and claims against the City and its taxpayers,” she explained. “As a result, the agreement was never finalized, and Bird will conclude its operations in Peoria.”
According to Stein, Peoria was modeling its approach to the use of electric scooters on its sidewalks on what other Valley cities have set up.
“Its fees on the vendor were set to cover direct municipal costs (such as code compliance, public safety response etc.),” Stein said. “Restrictions on the use of these vehicles were structured to ensure the safety of pedestrians and drivers.”
“Our goal is to make transportation in Peoria accessible to all, whether it be the new circulator bus route, bike lanes or alternative personal transportation,” Peoria City Manager Jeff Tyne said in the City’s news release. “A variety of transportations options ensures that our residents’ transportation needs are met in an affordable and sustainable way. While doing so, it is important to consider the safety and wellbeing of the community.”
Although Bird will no longer be operating in Peoria, Stein says the City will continue looking at alternative transportation options.
Electric scooters have been big news since they started appearing on Valley streets and sidewalks over the past year or so.
Cities have scrambled to update their ordinances to cover their use and work out operating agreements with electric bike and scooter companies.
