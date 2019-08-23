PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police have arrested a basketball coach they say molested and sexually abused kids over the last several years.
According to Ofc. Brandon Sheffert, four different victims came forward and alleged that they had been molested and sexually abused by 57-year-old Holland "Mutt" Woods.
Woods co-owns a non-profit youth basketball training program called "Underground Basketball." He coaches and trains kids in the Valley.
The four victims told police that the abuse started for some of them as young as eight years old and continued for several years and that the abuse included sexual intercourse.
Sheffert said after an extensive investigation, detectives arrested Woods at his home in Peoria Friday morning.
Woods was booked into jail on 28 charges including molestation, sexual conduct with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual abuse, sexual assault, aggravated assault, sex trafficking and kidnapping.
Peoria police are asking anyone with information regarding the case or any additional victims to contact Detective Vizcarra at 623-773-7055.
.@PeoriaPoliceAZ arrest 57-year-old Holland Woods also known as "Mutt" on sex crimes charges including against children. Police seek additional information or possible additional victims. https://t.co/dCzuwgO2rQ #PeoriaPDAZ #Peoriapoliceaz #peoriaaz #arrest pic.twitter.com/diCRErZJLC— Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) August 23, 2019