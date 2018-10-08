PEORIA, AZ (AP) - Peoria police say a bank robbery suspect has been arrested, but his accomplice remains at large.
Authorities said Monday that 28-year-old Charles Ross was taken into custody without incident Sept. 28.
According to police, Ross is accused of entering a bank last August and handing over a note to the teller indicating he was armed. He then fled the bank on a bicycle, which was later recovered.
He is suspected of doing the same thing at a bank in Sun City on Sept. 25. Police say Ross went into another bank 30 minutes later and repeated his plan.
Surveillance footage shows he had a getaway driver, identified as 43-year-old Jevon Mason.
The man was last seen driving a Ford F-150.
It's not clear if Ross has an attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.